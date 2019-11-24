Young Prince down Samay Super

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Half centuries by Irfan Khan and Dilawar Khan steered Young Prince Club to 6-wicket win over Samay Super Club in their annual festival cricket fixture bat the Miraj Stadium.
Scores: Samay Super Club 195/6 in 35 overs (M Adil 75, Rana Qasim 48, Saqib 25, Abu Bakr 2/25). Young Prince Club 198/4 in 34.5 overs (Irfanullah Khan 69, Dilawar Khan 61, M Shakeel 34, Nasir Shah 13*).
