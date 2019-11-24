close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

Young Prince down Samay Super

Sports

November 24, 2019

LAHORE: Half centuries by Irfan Khan and Dilawar Khan steered Young Prince Club to 6-wicket win over Samay Super Club in their annual festival cricket fixture bat the Miraj Stadium.

Scores: Samay Super Club 195/6 in 35 overs (M Adil 75, Rana Qasim 48, Saqib 25, Abu Bakr 2/25). Young Prince Club 198/4 in 34.5 overs (Irfanullah Khan 69, Dilawar Khan 61, M Shakeel 34, Nasir Shah 13*).

