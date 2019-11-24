WBBL: Sciver stars as Sixers lose three on trot

PERTH: Sydney Sixers Women registered their third loss on the trot and now are in danger of falling outside the top four. They are now on 12 points, two behind Perth Scorchers who beat them on Saturday (November 23) by a massive margin of 52 runs. Natalie Sciver’s 27-ball 52 and Heather Graham’s 14-ball 25* took Perth to 152 despite an indifferent first half.

When Meg Lanning was run out in the 11th over, Perth were sluggish at 67/3. But some quick runs from Sciver and then from Graham later took the total beyond Sydney Sixers. The visitors lost two inside the powerplay and were soon reeling at 35/5 in the ninth over. Lauren Smith’s 35-ball 36 did little on the run rate although it kept Sixers from getting bowled out. Kim Garth and Heather Graham finished with two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Perth Scorchers Women 152/5 in 20 overs Natalie Sciver 52; Marizanne Kapp 2-27) beat Sydney Sixers Women 100/9 in 20 overs (Lauren Smith 36*; Kim Garth 2-15, Heather Graham 2-17) by 52 runs

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women: Melbourne Stars Women registered only their second win in this WBBL edition with a seven-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades Women. Lizelle Lee (62 off 46), Mignon du Preez (41 off 32) and Erin Osborne (34* off 15) made short work of the 166-run chase, the first two putting on 90 runs for the second wicket. The successful run-chase meant that Anna Lanning’s 49-ball 73 earlier went in vain. Renegades were aggressive with the bat throughout, putting on 42 and 74 for the first two wickets, but a poor finish where the 18th and 19th overs yielded four runs each went on to hurt them on a very flat pitch at the Eastern Oval.

Brief Scores: Melbourne Renegades Women 165/3 in 20 overs (Anna Lanning 73; Nicola Hancock 2-35) lost to Melbourne Stars Women 169/3 in 19.2 overs (Lizelle Lee 62; Lea Tahuhu 2-26) by7 wickets

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, Hobart: Adelaide Strikers Women worked their way past a special innings from Chloe Tryon to register a narrow two-run win and book a semifinal spot. Tryon’s promotion to No. 6 was what got Hobart Hurricanes Women within sniffing distance though. They needed 11 runs off the last over — a far cry from the 70 from 39 when Tryon came to the crease — but Hurricanes could only sneak eight runs from the last over bowled superbly by Sarah Coyte. Tryon remained unbeaten on 44 off 22, more than making up for a rather sluggish start against Amanda Wellington’s regular strikes but she just couldn’t apply the finishing touches. Earlier, Suzie Bates’s 64 off 54 helped Adelaide Strikers to a good start. With Sophie Devine, she put on 85 runs for the first wicket, but a quiet period between overs 12 to 16 meant that they were left with an under par total.

Brief Scores: Adelaide Strikers Women 143/3 in 20 overs (Suzie Bates 64; Heather Knight 1-22) beat Hobart Hurricanes Women 141/7 in 20 overs (Chloe Tryon 44*; Amanda Wellington 3-23) by 2 runs.