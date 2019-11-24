close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

250 players feature in chess c’ship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

LAHORE: Annual Little Master Chess Championship held under the auspices of Laural Bank School (LBS) System concluded successfully here at a local hotel on Saturday.

Around 250 chess masters from across the city took part in the event which was contested in the categories of under-10, 14 and open.

Irum Reham won the under-10 category. Abdullah Zubair and Ahmed Moid Yousuf were second and third. In under-14 category, M Adil Irfan, Ijlal Amer and Bilal Ahmed won the first three position respectively.

In open category Rashid Rafiq, Nazar Hussain and Hiza Tariq claimed the first, second and third places in sequence.

School director Imran Mian maintained order during the tournament while chief guest Amir Karim of Chess association of Punjab gave prizes and cash awards of Rs 60,000 to the winning masters.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports