250 players feature in chess c’ship

LAHORE: Annual Little Master Chess Championship held under the auspices of Laural Bank School (LBS) System concluded successfully here at a local hotel on Saturday.

Around 250 chess masters from across the city took part in the event which was contested in the categories of under-10, 14 and open.

Irum Reham won the under-10 category. Abdullah Zubair and Ahmed Moid Yousuf were second and third. In under-14 category, M Adil Irfan, Ijlal Amer and Bilal Ahmed won the first three position respectively.

In open category Rashid Rafiq, Nazar Hussain and Hiza Tariq claimed the first, second and third places in sequence.

School director Imran Mian maintained order during the tournament while chief guest Amir Karim of Chess association of Punjab gave prizes and cash awards of Rs 60,000 to the winning masters.