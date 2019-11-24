close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

IT Seniors win by 5 wickets

Sports

LAHORE: Income Tax (IT) Seniors beat Lahore Spartanz by 5 wickets in the First FBR Railway Seniors Cricket Championship match played at Race Course Park ground.

Lahore Spartanz batting first 160/8 after 30 overs. Malik Shahid 48, Mujahid Jamshaid 18, Zaheer Iqbal 18 and Film Star Shan Shahid 42 runs not out. Income Tax Seniors bowling M Akbar 3/26 and Mian Yasir 3/29 wickets.

In reply Income Tax Seniors 161/5 after 20.2 overs. Qadeer Khan 30, M Younas 25, Khurram Siddique 20, Aziz ur Rehman 38 runs not out and Junaid Sheikh 38 runs not out. Lahore Spartanz bowling Film Star Shan Shahid 3/46 and Khalid Chishti 2/30 wickets. Tariq Salman and Shahid Akram were umpires and Sajjad Ahmad was the scorer.

