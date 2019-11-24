Meeting reviews Punjab’s performance in National Games

LAHORE: Punjab contingent offered excellent performance and stood first among provinces during the recently-concluded 33rd National Games at Peshawar; these remarks were passed on by Director Admin Javed Chohan while chairing an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium the other day.

Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and representatives of Punjab’s all sports associations also attended the meeting which was convened to review the performance of Punjab contingent in the National Games.

Representatives of Punjab’s all sports associations have been asked to submit their reports regarding their performance etc in the National Games.

Addressing the meeting, Director Admin Javed Chohan admired the performance of Punjab athletes saying that Punjab players exhibited better performance in all competitions than other participating provinces and grabbed 49 medals including one gold medal, 14 silver and 34 bronze medals in the grand event. “We are proud of our medal-winners and Sports Board Punjab will encourage them adequately,” he added.

Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja thanked Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for extending best facilities to Punjab contingent for National Games.