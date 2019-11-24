Royal Ransom favourite for Khalid Bin Waleed Cup today

LAHORE: The 13th day winter meeting 2019-20 will have Khalid Bin Waleed Cup as the main race of the day along with six Gawadar Plates going to be held at Lahore Race Club on Sunday, November 24.

With order of running of the day, the plate races are of 100 metres distance and are of class VII of various divisions while the cup race which is of class Vi will have a 1400 metres stretch.

The cup competition which is expected to start at 2.50 pm is a tussle among 14 ponies but Royal Ransom is believed better than all to claim win.

The day, however, will ignite at 12.30 PM with first Gawadar Plate that has Artghal favoruiet for win, place Turab Prince and fluke Easy Go while other competitors are Chamak, It’s Me, Encounter Specialist, Tony Baba, Faizy Choice, Poma Love, Naveed Choice, Shania Princess, Kashmiri Fighter, Goloo Prince and Golden Beauty.

Second race favourite for win is Only Jutt, place Neeli The Great and fluke Dancing Beauty while others are Tell Me, Anmole One, Nice Moon and Lahori Badshah.

The third race favourite for win is Silken Black, place Wahab Choice and fluke Zoaq-e-Yaqeen while others are Push The Limits, Lucky Time, You And Me, After Hero, Sheba, King Queen and Chan Punjabi.

The fourth race favourite for win is Double O Seven, place Big Foot and fluke Rashk-e-Qamar while others are Days Gone, Khan Jee, Baland-o-Bala, Rang-e-Hina, One Four Seven, Safdar Princess, lnsaf-e-Bhakkar and Natalia.

The Khalid Bin Waleed Cup race favourite for win is Royal Ransom, place JF Thunder and fluke Costa Rica while others are Goldee, Jabbar Prince, Rapunzel Beauty, Gondal Prince, Princess Anabia, Legacy, Tiger Jet, Well Done Pakistan, Sahli, Jharra and Big Move.

The sixth race favourite for win is Double Action, place Salam-e-Dera and fluke while others are Sinner, Miss Mohni RoadS, Aya Sultan and Miss World.

The seventh race favourite for win is Salam-e-Lahore, place Khadim and fluke while others are Abdullah Princess, Neeli De Malika, Miss Bray, Four Chaar Hai, , Gotti, Pehlwan, Cameo, Super Asia, Darner Choice, Salem-e-Pakistan, and Tehreek-e-Bhakkar.