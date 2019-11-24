Hanyu wins NHK trophy, qualifying for GP finals

SAPPORO, Japan: Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu clinched his fourth NHK Trophy on Saturday, grabbing a ticket for next month’s Grand Prix Finals.

The Japanese figure skating star smashed an overall score of 305.05 points at the men’s competition, marking his second straight Grand Prix victory this season.

France’s Kevin Aymoz came to second with 250.02 points as Roman Sadovsky of Canada was in third with 247.50 points. Carrying his comfortable lead at the short programme, Hanyu opened with a quadruple loop and nailed a superb quadruple Salchow at the free programme. He fluffed a combination jump but kept his nerve delivering clean triple axels and displaying gorgeous steps and spins.

As he completed his performance in style, Hanyu bowed deeply to his fans as they in turn tossed his Winnie the Pooh stuffed toys, his mascot, onto the ice. “I was nervous,” Hanyu admitted after the competition.

“I want to work hard in the (Grand Prix) finals by taking advantage of a lot of energy I received here” from his fans, he added.

Hanyu booked his place at December’s Grand Prix Finals in Turin, a showdown by top skaters after the six-round Grand Prix series.

Double world champion Nathan Chen of the US and Russian Alexander Samarin have already qualified.

On the women’s side, Russian young star Alena Kostornaia won her first NHK Trophy title. The 16-year-old landed clean jumps to score an overall score of 240.00 points, sealing her second Grand Prix triumph this season.