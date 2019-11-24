Dominant Australia on track for huge win

BRISBANE, Australia: Australia look certain to take a 1-0 lead in their series against Pakistan after dominating with both bat and ball on day three of the first Test in Brisbane on Saturday.

Big centuries to Marnus Labuschagne (185) and David Warner (154) helped Australia to a first innings total of 580 in reply to Pakistan’s 240.

At stumps Pakistan were in big trouble on 64 for three, still needing 276 runs to make Australia bat again. Shan Masood was not out 27 and Babar Azam was 20 at the close. Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis said later that with such an inexperienced attack at their disposal, it was only natural that there would be tough times.

“Naseem (Shah) is only 16 remember and even Shaheen (Afridi) is only 19, so of course they are going to learn a lot from this tour,” he said.

“We’ve got to give them time and hope they learn, and in a year or so they’ll be a force.” Mitchell Starc did the early damage when Pakistan began their second innings, trapping captain Azhar Ali leg before for five.

He then enticed Haris Sohail to waft at a ball well outside off stump, only to get a thick edge to Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine. Asad Shafiq was next to fall, edging Pat Cummins to second slip where Steve Smith took a comfortable catch.

Labuschagne had earlier scored a magnificent maiden Test century in front of his home crowd at the Gabba.

The 25-year-old scored four 50s in the recent Ashes series but had been unable to convert any of those until his near chanceless innings on Saturday.

“(On 97) I was thinking ‘stay patient, stay calm’ but I thought if the ball was up I’d have a crack,” he said of the thick edge that flew through a vacant third slip area for a boundary. “You always think as a kid how you are going to celebrate a hundred — that was nothing like I thought. “My emotions took over, it was very exciting - a dream come true.”

Earlier, teenage pace sensation Naseem claimed his first Test wicket when he had Warner caught behind for 154. Warner only added three runs to his overnight score of 151 when he became the 16-year-old’s first scalp.

Pakistan 1st innings 240

Australia 1st innings (580)

Pakistan 2nd innings

Shan Masood not out 27

Azhar Ali lbw Starc 5

Haris Sohail c Paine b Starc 8

Asad Shafiq c Smith b Cummins 0

Babar Azam not out 20

Extras (lb3, nb1) 4

Total (for 3 wickets; 17 overs) 64

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Azhar), 2-25 (Sohail), 3-25 (Shafiq)

To bat: Iftikhar Ahmed, M Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Imran Khan

Bowling: Starc 4-0-25-2 (1nb), Cummins 5-1-16-1, Hazlewood 6-1-16-1, Lyon 2-1-4-0

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZ).