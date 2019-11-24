Rohail hammers match-winning century in title clash

LAHORE: Rohail Nazir sparkled with nearly run a ball century to see Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in the final that earned his team ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

After being put into bat, the openers Omair Bin Yousuf (4 off 15 balls) and Haider (26 off 23 balls) fell early leaving Pakistan 41 for two in the eighth over.

After the departure of the opening pair, Imran Rafiq and Rohail Nazir got together and contributed a 117-run partnership for the third wicket. Imran’s 62 off 88 balls included four fours and two sixes. Rohail top-scored with a 111-ball 113, laced with 12 fours and three sixes.

Saud Shakeel played a captain’s innings and contributed a quick-fire 42 off 40 balls to help his side reach 301 for six in 50 overs.

For Bangladesh, Sumon Khan picked three wickets for 75 runs, while Hasan Mahmud grabbed two wickets. Chasing 302, Bangladesh were never in the hunt and were bundled out for 224 in 43.3 overs. Afif Hossain coming to bat at number five, top-scored with a 53-ball 49, hitting four fours and a six. The home team captain Nazmul Hossain’s innings of 46 off 53 balls, and Mahedi Hasan’s 42 off 45 balls went in vain.

For Pakistan, M Hasnain took three wickets for 32 runs in 8.3 overs. Khushdil Shah and Saif Badar chipped in with two wickets apiece for 39 and 27 runs, respectively. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir for his century was named the player of the final.

Scores in brief: Pakistan 301-6, 50 overs (Rohail Nazir 113, Imran Rafiq 62, Saud Shakeel42; Sumon Khan 3-75, Hasan Mahmud 2-52) Bangladesh 224 all out, 43.3 overs (Afif Hossain 49, Nazmul Hossain 46, Mahedi Hasan 42; M Hasnain 3-32, Khushdil Shah 2-39, Saif Badar 2-27). Result: Pakistan win by 77 runs Player of the match: Rohail Nazir (Pakistan).