Frustrated Trump lashes out at impeachment probe

WASHINGTON: An irate Donald Trump said Friday he welcomes the prospect of an impeachment trial, as the US leader lashed out at “crazy” and “corrupt” opponents probing potential abuse of presidential power.

After a week of dramatic impeachment testimony from current and former administration officials, an embattled Trump took to a favorite broadcaster to air a long, occasionally incoherent list of grievances — against the FBI, his political adversaries, impeachment inquiry leaders, the “deep state,” and more.

“These people are sick,” Trump raged down the telephone line to Fox at the start of a 53-minute tirade that showed how angered and unsettled he has been by an impeachment inquiry that threatens his presidency.

Multiple witnesses, in often damning testimony under oath, buttressed charges the president conditioned much-needed military aid and a coveted White House meeting on Ukraine investigating his political rivals.

But with many Republicans seemingly unmoved, Trump bashed the testimony as “total nonsense” and said he relished the chance to defend himself.

“Frankly, I want a trial,” Trump told morning show Fox and Friends.

The House Intelligence Committee has not formally concluded its role in the inquiry, possibly waiting for a court ruling on Monday that could empower members to force senior Trump aides to testify.

But Democrats appear determined to hold an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives by the end of the year, which could see Trump go on trial in the Senate in January.

Removing him from office would require conviction by a two-thirds majority in the Republican-controlled upper chamber.

The increasing prospect of becoming only the third US president formally impeached, after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, has riled the brash New York billionaire, and he fired off multiple attacks against rivals leading the effort.

His main Democratic nemesis in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is “crazy as a bedbug” for pressing a “scam” impeachment, he fumed.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, who has presided over the public phase of the inquiry? A “nutjob” and a “sick puppy” who should be sued for having “lied” about the president´s “flawless” Ukraine call, Trump added.

Trump was quick to say he “hardly” knows several of the witnesses, including his own ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who said Trump sought a quid pro quo from Ukraine.

But he rushed to the defense of his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has emerged in many accounts as having orchestrated the shadow policy to pressure Ukraine.

“Rudy is a great crime fighter,” Trump said, giving an unqualified endorsement to one of the most controversial figures in the Ukraine saga. “He is a friend of mine. He is a great person, an iconic figure in this country,” he said of the former New York major.