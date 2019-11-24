Duque promises social reforms as three dead in Colombia protests

BOGOTA: Protesters picketed the home of Colombian President Ivan Duque on Friday, defying a curfew and the leader´s promises of a “national conversation” on social policies following massive anti-government demonstrations that have left three dead and dozens wounded. “Starting next week, I will launch a national conversation to strengthen the current social policy agenda, working in a united way with medium- and long-term vision, which will allow us to close the social gaps,” Duque has said in a televised speech earlier in the day. “This conversation will take place regionally with all the social and political sectors. I will use electronic media and participatory mechanisms... so that we can all build a meaningful path of reform.” The popularity of Duque´s right-wing government — a key ally of the United States — has been on the wane since his election 18 months ago, as it deals with hosting 1.4 million refugees from neighboring Venezuela´s economic meltdown as well as the complex fallout of a 2016 peace deal with FARC rebels and rampant drug trafficking. Hundreds of thousands of Colombians took to the streets in Bogota and other cities on Thursday to protest Duque´s economic, social and security policies, as part of a nationwide general strike. There were arrests and clashes as trade unions, students, opposition parties and the South American country´s indigenous organizations vented their anger. The protests come amid social upheaval across South America, as a wave of unrest over the past two months has battered governments in Chile, Bolivia and Ecuador. Duque´s statement Friday came shortly after Bogota mayor Enrique Penalosa declared a nighttime curfew in the capital, following clashes between protesters and police in the southern part of the city of seven million earlier in the day.