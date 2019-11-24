Bolivia’s Congress to vote on proposal for new elections

LA PAZ: Bolivia´s Congress will begin voting on a proposal Saturday that could open the door to new elections in the crisis-hit country, as the caretaker government prepares to meet with protesters to end weeks of unrest.

At least 32 people have been killed in violence that erupted after the disputed October 20 ballot, with blockades causing severe fuel and food shortages in La Paz and other cities.

The Senate will vote on the proposed bill approved unanimously by an interparty commission overnight, the upper house announced early Saturday on its official Twitter account.

If successful, the Senate will send the bill to the lower house for a second vote. Interim President Jeanine Anez will need to sign it before it can become law.

New elections are seen as crucial to ending Bolivia´s worst political upheaval in 16 years, which has deepened divisions between indigenous people loyal to ex-president Evo Morales and Bolivia´s mainly city-dwelling middle and upper classes. Morales, who had been seeking a fourth term, claimed he won last month´s election, but opposition groups said the vote count was rigged.

An audit by the Washington-based Organization of American States found irregularities in the results.

The Senate vote comes a day after the caretaker government filed a criminal complaint accusing Morales of “sedition and terrorism” after he allegedly called on supporters to maintain blockades.

If Morales — who fled to Mexico after resigning on November 10 — were charged and convicted, he would face a maximum penalty of 30 years in jail.

Right-wing senator Anez, who declared herself caretaker leader last week after Morales quit, on Friday called on anti-government protesters to “let us govern” and lift the road blocks.

In a potential breakthrough in the crisis, the government announced late Friday that it would meet with various opposition groups at the presidential palace on Saturday afternoon.

They hope to strike an agreement to “pacify the country,” Public Works Minister Yerko Nunez told reporters.