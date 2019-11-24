22-year-old on the brink of death from vaping

WASHINGTON: With a raging fever, vomiting and diarrhea, Gregory Rodriguez thought he had some kind of bug when he checked himself into the emergency room at a New York hospital in September.

Two days later, he was unconscious, hooked up to an artificial lung and a candidate for a double lung transplant.

“I didn´t think that vaping had (anything) to do with getting sick,” the 22-year-old computer science student told AFP, two months after the ordeal that brought him to the brink of death in just a few hours. Doctors have attributed it to his constant e-cigarette use.

But emergency physicians in Jamaica — Rodriguez´s Queens neighborhood — did not immediately make the connection with vaping. As was often the case at the start of the vaping epidemic, discovered over the summer, doctors initially sent Gregory home with antibiotics, thinking he only had an infection.

But then Rodriguez returned to the hospital, unable to breathe, and admitted to vaping cannabis for the past two years. “At first, I was hesitant to let them know that I vape, because unfortunately THC is still illegal in the state of New York,” he said.

On September 18, his body quickly broke down. He was hooked up to a ventilator, but it wasn´t enough.

His lungs were filled with a viscous substance, like custard, due to extreme inflammation of his respiratory airways. Oxygen could no longer enter his bloodstream.

“He was within hours of dying,” said Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, the regional director of critical care medicine at Northwell Health, who treated him.

As a last resort, doctors hooked Rodriguez up to an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine: the machine pumps blood out of a patient´s body to oxygenate it, and then reinjects it into the veins.

Rodriguez was placed in an induced coma for three days to ensure he wouldn´t suffer during the procedure.

“When I woke up, I did have a tube inside of my mouth that goes into my lungs,” Rodriguez said. His mother showed him photos from when he was unconscious.

His lungs were able to recover while the machine stood in for them. The procedure saved him, and he didn´t need a lung transplant.