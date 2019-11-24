ICT lifts ban on angling at Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory administration has lifted the ban on angling at Rawal Dam, says a press release.

Now the anglers can enjoy fishing at the dam three days a week — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — after obtaining a daily license of Rs1,000.

A delegation of the Pak Angling Club, Rawalpindi-Islamabad, comprising PAC Senior Vice President Mubasshirul Islam, Governing Board member Khalid Usmani, General Secretary Muhammad Faheem Anwar and Joint Secretary Ejaz Hussain Qureshi met Islamabad Chief Commissioner Aamir Ahmed Ali and ICT’s Director Administration Qaisar Khattak and thanked them for lifting the ban.

The delegation apprised the two officials of the activities of Pak Angling Club to promote the healthy sport in the region. They also asked for a reduction in the daily license fee and to be allowed to enjoy angling at Rawal Dam for the whole week instead of three days.

Aamir Ahmed Ali and Qaisar Khattak assured the PAC delegation of their full support in popularising the healthy activity as well as to consider the Pak Angling Club’s suggestions.

The chief commissioner assured full cooperation to the club in holding the 3rd Munawar Ali Khan Memorial Angling Tournament at Rawal Dam in the second week of December.