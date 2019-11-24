Britain join Serbia, Canada in Davis Cup semis

MADRID: Great Britain joined Russia and Canada in the final four of tennis’ new-look Davis Cup on Friday when they took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Germany.

Kyle Edmund beat German Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5 in the first rubber with Daniel Evans taking three sets to see off Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 7-6 (7/2).

Andy Murray was rested on Friday but will likely feature in the semi-finals where they face the winner of Spain against Argentina.

Rafael Nadal pulled Spain level at 1-1 with Argentina with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman.

Guido Pella had put the Argentines ahead with a three set victory over Pablo Carreno 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-1. “I was serving well and was playing at a high level, so lets see how it goes,” said Nadal when revealing he would line up in the doubles rubber late Friday.

Earlier Russia beat Novak Djokovic’s Serbia to reach the semi-finals following a cliff-hanger match that went all the way to a deciding tie-breaker.

With the quarter-final level at 1-1 following the singles, the Russian pairing of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev faced Djokovic and Viktor Troicki in the deciding rubber.

After a see-saw match of high drama the Russians came out 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (10/8) winners and face Canada, quarter-final victors over Australia, in Saturday’s semi-finals. “It was heads or tails and the coin fell on our side,” Rublev said. “God gave me a chance to be a hero,” he added.

Kachanov was already looking forward to the next match. “We’ll have to get it together for Canada,” he said of the semi-final. “Luck was on our side here, but this was one of the biggest games of either our careers.”

Earlier in the day Rublev won the first singles over Filip Krajinovic 6-1, 6-2 to give Russia a lead, cancelled out later by Djokovic, who overcame Khachanov 6-3, 6-3.

The world No.2 Djokovic, winner of 16 Grand Slams said the match had been “a real roller-coaster of a game, very, very emotional and very tense”.

“Sport is not all about winning and losing but this hurts me personally,” said the 32-year-old.

“Anyway the season is over now, we’ll get over it. Tomorrow is another day.”

In the absence of Daniil Medvedev, the Russian star who pulled out of the event citing exhaustion, captain Shamil Tarpischev placed his faith in Rublev and Khac­hanov for both singles and doubles.

In the end, it all hinged on the doubles with Russia taking the first set 6-4.

In the second set and with the Serbs up 4-2 Djokovic appeared to suffer discomfort from his right elbow, the same place where her reported pain at the ATP Finals last week.

“A sudden movement caused a sharp pain, but I was still able to serve,” said Novak Djokovic.

After receiving two massage sessions during change­overs Djokovic appeared to have recovered and Serbia were back on level terms one set-all.

The third set went to 6-6. Then the Serbs missed three match points in the tie-breaker, most agonisingly when Troicki missed an easy volley for victory. The Russians made no mistake when their turn came, clinching victory with their first match point.