Arif Hasan retains post as POA president

ISLAMABAD: Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan returned unopposed as president of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) as no other candidate or panel filed nomination papers against his or against his panel.

The four-yearly POA elections are scheduled for November 26 in Lahore. November 22 was set to be the final date for submitting nomination papers. However, no candidate filed nomination papers against Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan and his panel as they were declared successful unopposed.

However, the final formality has still to be completed as he and his other elected panel members would be needing vote of confidence from the house on November 26.

Mohammad Khalid Mehmood elected as POA secretary while Mohammad Shafiq retained his seat as treasurer of the national Olympic committee.

Syed Aqil Shah has been elevated as the senior vice president of POA with Khalid Saleem, Yaqoob Choudhry, Abid Qadir Gilani and Mohammad Zaheer Akhtar are elected unopposed as vice presidents. Begum Ishrat Ashraf and Fatima Lakhani are named as lady vice presidents. Mohammad Jahangir will return unopposed as POA deputy secretary general.

There are five associate secretary generals, lady associate secretary general, six representatives of the Olympic sports federation and six lady executive committee members.