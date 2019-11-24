Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan are champs thanks to Rohail’s ton

LAHORE: Rohail Nazir’s sparkling century helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday, says a press release.

After being put in to bat, openers Omair Bin Yousuf (4 off 15 balls) and Haider (26 off 23 balls) fell early, leaving Pakistan at 41-2 in the eighth over.

After the departure of the opening pair, Imran Rafiq and Rohail Nazir got together and contributed a 117-run partnership for the third wicket. Imran’s 62 off 88 balls included four fours and two sixes. Rohail top-scored with a 111-ball 113 that was laced with 12 fours and three sixes.

Saud Shakeel played a captain’s innings and contributed a quick-fire 42 off 40 balls to help his side reach 301-6 in 50 overs.

For Bangladesh, Sumon Khan picked up three wickets for 75 runs while Hasan Mahmud took two wickets.

Chasing 302, Bangladesh were never in the hunt and were bundled out for 224 in 43.3 overs.

Afif Hossain, batting at number five, top-scored with a 53-ball 49 with the help of four fours and a six. Home team’s captain Nazmul Hossain’s innings of 46 off 53 balls and Mahedi Hasan’s 42 off 45 balls went in vain.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain took three wickets for 32 runs in 8.3 overs. Khushdil Shah and Saif Badar chipped in with two wickets apiece for 39 and 27 runs, respectively.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir was named the player of the final.

Scores in brief: At Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: Pakistan 301-6 in 50 overs (Rohail Nazir 113, Imran Rafiq 62, Saud Shakeel42; Sumon Khan 3-75, Hasan Mahmud 2-52). Bangladesh 224 all out in 43.3 overs (Afif Hossain 49, Nazmul Hossain 46, Mahedi Hasan 42; Mohammad Hasnain 3-32, Khushdil Shah 2-39, Saif Badar 2-27). Result: Pakistan win by 77 runs. Player of the match: Rohail Nazir (Pakistan).