‘DiploMag’ magazine launched

Islamabad : DiploMag Magazine, the first-ever Pakistani outfit exclusively covering China, Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was launched here at the fifth CPEC Media Forum 2019, says a press release.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman of Pakistan, China Institute (PCI) officially launched the DiploMag while Editor-in-Chief of China Economic Net, senior anchorperson Saleem Khan Safi, former Ambassador Hassan Javed Naqvi, CPEC experts Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Maimoona Zainab Kazmi, Chaudhry Shafique Gujjar and others were also present on the occasion.

Unveiling the DiploMag, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that in the midst of western media propaganda targeting China and its interests, DiploMag was a welcome sign to putting facts straight and countering fake news.

Addressing the audience, Editor of DiploMag Mian Abrar said that DiploMag is Pakistan’s first and only magazine which covers China and its interests worldwide including BRI and CPEC.

“The world is in an age of great progress, great transformation and profound changes. Media is better placed than never before to bring the grand vision of building a community of shared future for mankind to reality and plays an irreplaceable role in this process. Today, information diffuses to an unprecedented wide range of the world at a speed faster than never before, wielding a colossal impact on the world,” he said.

He said that we are living in the information age where information has become a war tool to shape up opinions, build perceptions and distort and destroy images without firing a single shot.

“Hence, nations need to adapt and equip the modern tools accordingly. China and Pakistan have been a victim of fifth generation war imposed on us by the western world. It’s an irony that we are facing an agenda-driven hybrid war based on lies, falsehood and fake news which has badly impacted our image worldwide as the western world has painted our very negative picture to the world,” he said.