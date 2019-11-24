Students urged to work with devotion, sincerity: Riphah International University holds 14th convocation

Islamabad :Prominent nuclear scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan said that the nuclear team of Atomic Energy Commission had successfully prepared the atomic bomb in December 1984 and subsequently its delivery system which had averted many wars and had made Pakistan so strong that no power on earth could caste an evil eye on it.

He was addressing the 14th convocation of Riphah International University here on Saturday at Jinnah Convention Centre. He advised the graduating students to work with devotion, sincerity and enthusiasm for the service of the humanity and regularly observe the teachings of Islam which would ensure gaining of material gains as well as success in hereafter.

During his speech, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan narrated incidents of his student`s life and higher education, he gained at Germany and Holland. He said that while studying abroad he was always mindful that whatever knowledge he was gaining would be utilised for betterment of his country. He also distributed Zulfiqar Gold medals and Chancellor Gold Medals among the top scorers of various subjects.

Earlier, Dr Anis Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Riphah International University briefly narrated the history of the university. He told that the university was started in 1996 with very meagre resources with induction of 72 students in Medical college but now there were 117 programmes, offered by various departments of the university and about 16,000 students were enrolled. The University has been ranked at second position by Higher Education Commission recently in general category among ninety private universities of Pakistan.

Chancellor Riphah International University, Hassan Muhammed Khan recalled the reminiscences of founder of the university, Major General (r) Zulfiqar Ali Khan.