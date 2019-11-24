Dengue fever continues to haunt population despite fall in mercury

Rawalpindi :The population in this region of the country is still being haunted by dengue fever as the allied hospitals in town received well over 40 confirmed patients of the infection in last four days though it was expected that after fall in mercury level, there would almost be no cases of the infection.

The winter has set in and the temperature has already started recording sharp fall but still the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital are receiving over 10 confirmed patients of dengue fever per day on average.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that as many as 11 more patients have been tested positive at the allied hospitals in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far registered with the allied hospitals to 11,940.

Dengue outpatient departments at the allied hospitals are still receiving 150 to 200 patients per day on average as in last 24 hours, a total of 154 patients reported at dengue OPDs including 108 patients at HFH, 36 at BBH and 10 at DHQ Hospital.

On Saturday, as many as 45 patients including 25 confirmed patients of dengue fever were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals that had to receive final reports in another 13 suspected cases while 10 patients including two patients suffering from dengue shock syndrome and six patients suffering from dengue haemorrhagic fever were undergoing treatment at high dependency unit at HFH. DSS and DHF are rare complications of the infection considered as more fatal than dengue fever cases.

Data reveals that the number of confirmed patients reaching allied hospitals is on the decline but still over 25 probable cases of the infection are reporting at the three hospitals per day on average.

Many health experts believe that the dengue fever cases being reported at the time are those who were bitten by ‘aeges aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever last week when weather conditions were a little warmer. They believe that there would be no cases of the infection after a week or so.

It is important to mention that from August 14 to date, the allied hospitals have received well over 86200 patients at their dengue OPDs of which 14,700 were admitted to wards for management. Of the total 11940 patients confirmed positive at the allied hospitals in town, well over 4600 were residents of the federal capital.