Wed Nov 27, 2019
Lok Mela concludes

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

Islamabad :The annual folk festival, Lok Mela, will culminate today (Sunday) at 3pm with a colourful ceremony to give away awards to the most talented and deserving artisans and artists on the recommendations of a national jury.

The festival is under way held on the Lok Virsa premises in Shakarparian.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan folk musicians mesmerised the audience by successfully showcasing the rich cultural identity of their region on Saturday.

The artistes, who performed in the folk music programme were Salman Paras, Manzoor Baltistani, Saddique Mughal, Rashid Iqbal, Iqbal Hussain, Doulat Wali Baig and dance group of Barmi Harees and Majeed.

Chairman of the Standing Committee at Gilgit Baltistan Council Secretariat, Ashraf Sada, was the chief guest of the musical evening.

He said, “Lok Virsa deserves commendation for promoting the rich heritage of the country in such a beautiful way. Lok Virsa’s effort in projecting the true culture of Gilgit Baltistan is praiseworthy.

