Wed Nov 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

‘Norway incident shows anti-Islam mentality’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

LAHORE : Tanzim Islami (TI) Ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed has warned that the latest incident of burning the Holy Qur’an in Norway reflects the real ghastly anti-Islam mentality of the Western societies where the states have not been curbing or discouraging Islamophobia.

In a statement on Saturday, he strongly condemned the incident in Norway. While praising the young Muslim man, Umer Ilyas, who tried to protect the Holy Qur’an from being burnt, he said the young Muslim man had reminded the West through his action that the religious passion and honour of Muslims was still alive and a Muslim would go to any extent to protect the Deen and every religious sanctity.

