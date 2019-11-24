Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine condemns blasphemy in Norway

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities’ Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, on behalf of the Christian community of Pakistan, has strongly condemned the incident of disrespect of the Holy Quran in Norway.

The minister said that it was expected that such actions to be prevented and those who were responsible to be brought to justice as soon as possible.

Ijaz Alam said the Christian community was deeply concerned over the discrimination against Muslims which need to be tackled immediately.

The minister said that such incidents were not only aimed at Muslims but also pose a threat to all humanity.

He stressed the need for implementing the UN resolution “Combating Terrorism and Other Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.” The entire Christian community has deep concern over the incident and soon a condemnation letter would be mailed to the Norwegian ambassador and the government of Norway to stop this type of incidents, he added.