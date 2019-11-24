Couple attacked with acid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Unidentified motorcyclists threw acid on a man and his wife on Saturday. The incident occurred at the Quaid-e-Azam industrial area of Lahore where Waqas along with his wife was targeted.
The couple was traveling back home after attending a wedding ceremony. The man was shifted to hospital in a critical condition while the woman also sustained injuries.
