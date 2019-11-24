close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
November 24, 2019

Couple attacked with acid

Lahore

November 24, 2019

LAHORE :Unidentified motorcyclists threw acid on a man and his wife on Saturday. The incident occurred at the Quaid-e-Azam industrial area of Lahore where Waqas along with his wife was targeted.

The couple was traveling back home after attending a wedding ceremony. The man was shifted to hospital in a critical condition while the woman also sustained injuries.

