PINS nursing superintendent appointed

LAHORE : Mrs. Riffat Zahid has been posted as the first Nursing Superintendent of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.

She joined nursing profession in 1984 and was posted in different hospitals during last 35 years. She was also posted in districts and has vast experience of administration as well. Riffat Zahid pledged that posting as Nursing Superintendent in PINS was not less than an honour for her and she would try her level best to follow in the footprints of Executive Director of PINS Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood to make the institution better. Riffat Zahid said that personally she was against "sifarishi culture" and she would ensure the policy of merit for all.

She said that her doors would be open to each staff nurse and all due problems would be solved on an auto basis. PINS is one of its own kind and known as best medical institutions for neoru diseases. Recently autonomous status has been given to PINS and staff has been at the disposal as well. Posting of Mrs. Riffat Zahid as first Nursing Superintendent of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences is one of the series.