PTI govt crumbling under weight of its own blunders: JI'S Sirajul Haq

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the PTI government is crumbling under the weight of its own blunders and U-turns, while trying to create political instability to divert the public action from its own failure.

This attitude of the rulers could lead to the derailment of democracy again, he warned while addressing a training workshop at Mansoora on Saturday. He said the domestic political unrest was directly benefitting India which was strengthening its grip in the Indian-occupied Kashmir every day. He said the provocative statements by the prime minister and the government team were an attempt to hide their inability. He said it seemed the “directionless rulers” were incapable to run the government affairs and they were intentionally trying to divert people’s attention from the real issues.

The ruling party, he said, on the one side disappointed the people of Pakistan due to vague economic policies and on the other side it hurt the feelings of the millions of Kashmiris who had been waiting for the practical support from Islamabad for 110 days. He alleged the criminal silence of the Pakistani rulers was causing a serious damage to the Kashmir cause. He said millions of Kashmiris were become prisoners of Indian forces and starving to death. He said the BJP government in India had unleashed brutal violence on the Muslims of India and it indulged in a worst crime against humanity in the held Kashmir.

The JI chief, however, assured the Kashmiris that people of Pakistan were standing by them in their quest for freedom from Indian yoke. He said the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir would soon bear fruit and the sun of freedom rise on them.