Prisoner commits suicide

LAHORE :A prisoner committed suicide in Camp Jail by hanging himself from a ceiling fan on Saturday.

The prisoner identified as Mutarif was involved in a kidnapping –cum-murder case registered against him in Manga Mandi.

Police handed over the body to his family.

remembered: Lahore police observed death anniversary of a martyred driver constable here on Saturday.

The constable, Khadim Hussain, was posted at Factory Area. He hailed from Chakwal. He embraced martyrdom while having an exchange of fire with robbers on November 23, 2004.

The DIG operation paid rich tributes to the services rendered by the martyred cop.

PSCA: A pre-biding conference was organised for DG Khan Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) command and control centres at PSCA Headquarters at Qurban Lines.

The pre-bidding conference was attended by the representatives of 25 multinational and national companies.

The PSCA chief operating officer and chief administration officer briefed the participants on the scope of the work.

They said very soon PSCA projects would also be launched in Rawalpindi, Chunia, Nankana and Faisalabad.