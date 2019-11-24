15 booked as doctors, lawyers scuffle at PIC

LAHORE :Doctors and lawyers manhandled each other at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Saturday.

Police registered a case against 15 people, including five doctors and two security guards, under various sections on the complaint of advocate Rana Azhar.Young doctors and their companions had allegedly tortured a man, Sikandar Gujjar. The lawyers also blocked Jail Road in protest.

roof collapse: At least seven persons were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the Badami Bagh area on Saturday. Rescuers pulled them out of the debris. They suffered minor injuries. Rescuers said that a marriage function was being held on the upper portion of the house whose floor collapsed due to the weight of the guests. The lower portion of the house was being used as a godown.

road accident: Five people were injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a van in the Raiwind City area on Saturday. A van of a private company dashed into a rickshaw due to speeding.

As a result, five people, including a woman, were injured. The victims has been identified as Safia, Suffian, Riaz, Munir and Safdar.

Refresher course: A refresher course for Falcon Force was organised at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Saturday. As many as 145 officials of Falcon Force partook in the firing practice. They fired 10 rounds each with SMG gun and berretta pistol. They were also imparted training to use metal detectors.

arrested: Lahore Police Investigation Wing claimed to have arrested six criminals, including four proclaimed offenders (POs).

Police also traced an 11-year-old runaway boy. Shadman Investigation Police arrested four proclaimed offenders identified as Ghulam Murtaza, Mirza Nadeem, Adeel and Sami. Township Investigation Police arrested two cell phone thieves, identified as Ramazan and Subah Sadiq. Chung Investigation Police traced an 11-year-old boy and handed him over to his parents. The boy identified as Umar had left his house.