Wed Nov 27, 2019
November 24, 2019

CM Usman Buzdar offers condolences

Lahore

A
APP
November 24, 2019

LAHORE :Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives when a car fell into a river in Dir Bala.

The chief minister extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

