CM Usman Buzdar condemns desecration

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway.

He said such evil and provoking acts created only the sentiments of hatred and extremism.

Western world should take effective measures to prevent such acts, he said. The CM lauded the courage of a person, Ilyas, for stopping the evil act by the culprit.