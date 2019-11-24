close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
November 24, 2019

CM Usman Buzdar condemns desecration

Lahore

A
APP
November 24, 2019

LAHORE :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway.

He said such evil and provoking acts created only the sentiments of hatred and extremism.

Western world should take effective measures to prevent such acts, he said. The CM lauded the courage of a person, Ilyas, for stopping the evil act by the culprit.

