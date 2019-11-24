SMEPF holds first meeting

KARACHI: Participants of the first meeting of the SME Pakistan Forum (SMEPF) at the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Heritage Building have requested to upscale the cap on SME financing and micro financing along with revised definition to facilitate franchise financing.

The meeting was presided over by State Bank of Pakistan Director Ghulam Muhammad Abbasi with participation from Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), and UNISAME, etc.

SBP director Abbasi explained the terms of reference and purpose of the forum, which primarily was to co-ordinate between the members for fast track promotion and uplift of the sector.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver lamented that finance had become unaffordable, cost of doing business has increased, uplift measures were slow, technological gap was widening, and there was need for broad based, best uniform definition to include the higher medium sector as well.

Participants requested to include Trade Development Authority Pakistan in the forum too. It was urged to facilitate private sector to set up SEZs, make LTF available for SMEs, and to promote commercial property leasing/financing under “pay as you earn schemes”.

The SECP, SMEDA, SEDF and SIC executives of all provinces assured the forum of full support.

SMEDA general manager informed the forum that a comprehensive SME policy was in approval stage and would resolve almost all issues of the sector.

SEDF CEO Mehboob Ul Haq invited the SMEs to avail the facilities offered by SEDF to bear the KIBOR burden of cost of finance.