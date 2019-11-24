Sri Lankan envoy visits PCDMA

News Desk

KARACHI: Consul General of Sri Lanka G L Genantheva has shown interest to expand trade and economic relations with Pakistan and also exchange trade delegations, a statement said on Saturday.

Speaking at a meeting at the Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Association (PCDMA), he said, exhibition in the two countries will increase the trade volume.

The Sri Lankan diplomat agreed to the proposal of the PCDMA Chairman Ameen Yousuf Balgamwala to form a trade delegation for Sri Lanka visit and make B2B meeting with Sri Lankan businessman, which will be helpful to introduce Pakistani products in Sri Lanka.

On the issue of visa on arrival, Genantheva suggested that this should be discussed on the government level, so that the visa can be issued to Pakistani businessman on arrival in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Balgamwala welcomed the consul general and held detailed discussion on bilateral trade between the two countries.