Gold prices fall Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market lowered Rs200/tola on Saturday.

According to the Karachi Saraf Association, gold rates decreased in the local market to Rs85,650/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs172 to Rs73,432.

In the international market, bullion rates witnessed a decline of $9/ounce to $1,462/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold rates in the local market were still trading Rs1,500 lower, compared with the prices in the Dubai gold market.