Rupee may stay flat By our correspondent

The rupee gained slightly in the outgoing week, amid dull demand for foreign currency from importers and improved sentiments.

The rupee rose five paisas to end at 155.29 against the dollar this week.

In the open market, the local currency traded in the range of 155.40 and 155.50 against the greenback.

Dealers expect the currency to stay range-bound in the coming week due to the lack of import payments pressure and increase in the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves.

The current account balance posted a surplus of $99 million in October 2019 after a gap of four years.

The current account deficit contracted 73.5 percent to $1.5 billion during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year.

The improvement in the current account was driven by reduction in imports, uptick in exports and steady workers’ remittances.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the policy rate unchanged at 13.25 percent for the next two months because of inflation worries.

The external sector continued to show steady improvement, reflecting the benefits of the recent policy adjustments and other factors, the central bank said in the monetary policy statement.

The capital and financial accounts have also improved due to higher foreign direct investment and continued portfolio inflows, reflecting renewed investors’ confidence.

The rupee appreciated 5.6 percent since its low in June 2019. These favourable developments have allowed the State Bank of Pakistan to begin rebuilding gross reserves and reducing liabilities, it added.

“Since the beginning of the fiscal year, gross reserves have risen $1.16 billion through November 15 and the State Bank of Pakistan has reduced its foreign

currency swaps / forward liabilities by

$1.95 billion through the end of October,” it noted.

“The combined increase in net reserves from these two sources is well in excess of the $863 million Special Convertible Rupee Account (SCRA) portfolio inflows in government securities since the beginning of the fiscal year.”