Kurds handed over American toddler, German children to govts

QAMISHLI, Syria: Syria’s Kurds have handed over an American toddler and three German children and their mother to their respective governments, a Kurdish official and a Kurdish source said on Saturday.

After years of leading the battle against the Islamic State group in Syria, the Kurds hold hundreds of foreign men, and thousands of related women and children suspected of links to the extremists.

Abdelkarim Omar, a senior official with the Kurdish authorities in northeastern Syria, said the handover went ahead on Friday.

"An American child and three German children with their mother were handed over to their governments," he said in a statement on Twitter.

A Kurdish source said the American girl -- who was born in 2016 -- was handed over to a US official at the Samalka crossing with Iraqi Kurdistan, but could not provide any further details about her parents.

Germany’s Bild newspaper has reported the American child was the daughter of the German woman’s first husband, who was a US citizen.

Germany on Friday said it was repatriating its first IS suspect, and that she and her three German children had crossed into Iraq on their way home.