Through the wire -- Palestinians risk all to work in Israel

MITAR CHECKPOINT, Israel: It is well before dawn when the first work deprived Palestinians arrive to sneak through a two-metre hole cut in the metal fence that is supposed to keep them out of Israel.

The men are among the thousands of Palestinians working in Israel illegally, risking bad working conditions, exploitation and jail for a chance of employment.

On the morning AFP visited, Yunis, from Dahariya in the southern West Bank, was one of hundreds running the gauntlet as police patrolled the area.

They play a cat and mouse game with Israeli security -- sometimes making several attempts before crossing without being spotted.

"I got here at 3:00 am and found police patrols ahead of us," said the bearded and wrinkled 55-year-old.

"I know I am leaving my house and I may not come back but this bitter life drives us to adventure."

Around a kilometre or so away, Palestinians lucky enough to have permits queue in a long line at the Mitar crossing between Beersheba in southern Israel and the West Bank, waiting for their documents to be checked and their bags and bodies to be searched.

Visibly tired, they wear winter jackets and carry small bags containing food and work clothes.

Around 70,000 Palestinians have official work permits, according to the Bank of Israel.

While reliable numbers are hard to come by, thousands more are estimated to be working illegally in the country -- mostly in construction and other manual labour.

They can earn far higher salaries than in the West Bank, but can be arrested or exploited by employers.

Amir, 20, who like others didn’t want to give his full name, comes from the town of Yatta near Hebron in the southern West Bank.

He sneaks through the separation barrier to make money to help his family.

"The police arrested me four times," said Amir, alleging that he was held for several hours and beaten.