Wed Nov 27, 2019
AFP
November 24, 2019

Lorenzo-Vera stays tied for lead in Dubai

Sports

AFP
November 24, 2019

DUBAI: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, searching for his first win on the European Tour, again made a bogey on the 18th and fell into a tie for the lead with Jon Rahm after the third round of the DP World Tour Championship on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Frenchman, who started the day with a three-shot lead, played impeccable golf for 17 holes before smashing his tee shot into the water on the par-5 closing hole of the Earth course. The ensuing bogey left him a three-under par 69 and after being sole leader in the tournament for 53 holes, he was caught at 15-under par 201 by world No. 5 Rahm (66).

Also lurking ominously two shots back is two-time champion Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who struggled on Friday for a 74, bounced back with a bogey-free 65.

A win on Sunday would be the first for Lorenzo-Vera in 278 starts, while it would be the fourth Rolex Series win for Rahm. The Spaniard would also win the Race to Dubai.

