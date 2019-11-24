Moving forward

Wheels were invented to help people move faster. Now, after a successful stint in Punjab, they are helping young women in Karachi acquire mobility and through this greater job opportunities.The Salman Sufi Foundation's Wheels for Women initiative had assisted hundreds of young women in Punjab to learn to ride motorcycles. Now this initiative, backed by the Sindh government, is also being extended to Karachi and later parts of interior Sindh. The organisers have pointed out that no nation can progress while more than half of its population is trapped mainly indoors. They have also spoken of the confidence the girls acquire after they are taught to ride their motorcycles. Interestingly, in Punjab the most enthusiastic response has come in smaller cities and towns including Faisalabad, Gujrat and other centres.

In past years mobility has been a huge problem for women, both in work and in education. Unlike the situation in other parts of South Asia, riding motorbikes was not considered appropriate for them even though a number of women broke this convention at least in major cities. The initiative now being taken should make it possible for women from various income backgrounds to attain jobs and by doing so help support families. Given the current inflationary situation this has become essential in many cases for families to survive. The right to mobility is also one that should be available to all adult citizens. It is unfortunate that women are being held back for so many years. The experiment in Punjab has shown that they are usually extremely efficient workers and the programme has now been added to by enabling riders to identify any spot where they are harassed so that police can ensure better patrolling. In general, the scheme is an excellent one and should go a long way in empowering women and meeting one of their most basic needs.