CPEC and superpowers

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) consisting of road, rail and shipping networks which provide a route from China to the Gwadar Port has been strongly criticized by the US. Alice Wells, President Trump’s aide on South Asia has said that the corridor will inflict long-tern economic damage on Pakistan, especially when the time comes to pay back loans. The corridor is seen in Pakistan as central to its hopes of economic development and a betterment in the life of people. There is clearly a bitter tussle between China and the US for influence and power in Pakistan, with Wells also saying the US companies including Uber, Coca Cola and others were ready to expand investment in Pakistan.

The unexpected attack from Washington has been immediately rebuffed by China’s ambassador to Pakistan who has said that Pakistan and China have always sought a mutually beneficial relationship and that China wants Pakistan’s development and its welfare. He pointed out that unlike the IMF, controlled by the West, China will never demand loan repayment at any time when Pakistan faces economic instability or is unable to pay back these sums. He also said that 75,000 Pakistani citizens would be employed for wok on the corridor.

CPEC is one of the biggest projects ever undertaken in Pakistan and of 2017 was valued at worth $62 billion. Those in favour of it hope it will create new infrastructure for Pakistan, strengthen its economy and improve transportation networks. While there have been concerns surrounding the corridor, regarding security in areas such as Balochistan through which a large portion of the venture is to pass, and also criticism of the role of Chinese people entering Pakistan in the trafficking of women or other offences, these are seen as minor compared to the potential utility of the corridor. It is obvious that in terms of geopolitics Pakistan has become the centre of a new war between China and the US. Both nations are also battling for supremacy in other spheres. The situation in some ways resembles the cold war of the 1980s. Both China and the US are superpowers and Pakistan will need to act wisely to determine how best to handle the situation without losing either of its two most important allies. It must find a way to escape this uncomfortable quandary while ensuring that its fragile economy does not suffer greater damage and it does not become locked in a war between superpowers.