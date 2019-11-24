close
November 24, 2019
November 24, 2019

Leadership skills

Newspost

 
A study of case studies on the turn-around of various organisations reveals that some visionary and dedicated leaders were able to pull off the turn-around of loss-bearing entities into profitable positions.One glaring example is Lee lacocca who transformed the sinking Chrysler car manufacturing company to an enviable position in the market. US president Reagan and British prime minister Margaret Thatcher had a policy of cherry-picking, appointing outstanding persons for challenging assignments.

In Pakistan we still remember how some talented individuals like Jamil Nishtar, president of the Agricultural Bank of Pakistan; Hakim Saeed of Hamdard Foundation, and Air Marshal Asghar Khan, chief of the PAF created a culture of high quality. The performance of the Motorway Police also is attributable to its pioneering inspectors general of police. One of the reasons behind the lackluster performance of our major institutions is the appointment of their heads based on nepotism rather than leadership qualities. Appointing transformational leaders is the key to success.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

