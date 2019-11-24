NCDs in Pakistan

As per information shared by the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 28 million people belonging to the low-middle income countries tend to die due to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on an annual basis. In Pakistan, more than 52 percent men and 53 percent women under the age of 70 die of NCDs per year.

This is an alarming rate for it reveals the bad condition of patients who suffer due to inaccessibility of medicines and lack of access to essential treatment needed in order to completely get rid of the disease. Therefore, people usually skip treatment and suffer the aftermath of the diseases they are suffering from. The country’s provincial and federal health departments must look into the issue of unavailability of drugs in hospitals and healthcare centres, and come up with solutions to cater the needs of the underprivileged.

Mian Muhammad Dawood Mehmood Wah Cantt