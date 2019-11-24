Dynastic politics

Since the inception of party politics in Pakistan, we have been experiencing family politics within all the major political parties of Pakistan. Almost in all districts of the country, we see persons of the same family contesting for the seats of MNAs and MPAs. They do it with pride – as if they have a life-time right to contest elections from their constituencies. For the last forty years or so, the powers to handle and tackle party affairs in terms of final decision-making have rested with the heads of the major political parties of the country. This, by any standards, is not a good sign for Pakistan, as this is completely against the basic principles of democracy.

If Pakistan has to progress on true democratic norms, then the menace of dynastic politics has to be wiped out from our society. And this may be possible when our electorate applies its mind properly by electing common, educated, sincere and honest persons as their true and democratic representatives.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi