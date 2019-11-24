close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
November 24, 2019

Polio rising

Newspost

 
Pakistan is losing the war against polio. There has been a dramatic rise in polio cases this year with 86 cases reported all over Pakistan in 2019 till now. Pakistan has gone past Nigeria with 34 cases and Afghanistan with 21 cases this year.

The world Health Organization (WHO) has termed this 'horrible'. Out of 195 countries in the world, 192 countries have declared themselves as polio free. Apart from donations and funds, we need more awareness among citizens. Celebrities, actors, cricketers should launch an awareness campaign and should make people aware about the rising cases of polio.

Sehar Rasheed

Islamabad

