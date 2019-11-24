Expensive nutrition

The people of Karachi are facing many problems due to the high prices of vegetables. The wholesale price of tomato in the Sabzi Mandi had dropped to Rs180-210 per kg. As a result, retail price had dropped to Rs300 per kg after reaching an all-time high of Rs400 per kg in Karachi markets. According to recent reports, the price of Iranian tomato was Rs125 per kg in Karachi.

Other vegetables are also being sold at a high price, with onions at Rs120-130, peas Rs140, capsicum Rs250, and lady finger Rs120-140 per kg in different areas of the city. The government should look into this issue seriously, since people are unable to buy vegetables for their daily lives.

Jeehand Baloch

Kech