19 suspected criminals arrested in raids by Rangers

During their targeted operations, the Sindh Rangers soldiers arrested 19 suspects, including extortionists and dacoits, from different parts of Karachi, said the spokesperson for the paramilitary force on Saturday.

On a tip-off, the troops carried out a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar, from where they arrested three suspects, who were later identified as Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Tariq and Muhammad Iftekhar. They are believed to have been involved in a number of extortion cases in different parts of the city.

The Rangers soldiers also conducted targeted raids in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Baldia Town, Saudabad, Korangi Industrial Area, Kharadar, Ittehad Town and Madina Colony, from where they arrested 13 suspects.

The detainees were later identified as Salman, Asif, Muhammad Ruhail, Ali Kazim, Jafar Sadiq, Suleman Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Riaz, Muhammad Salman, Muhammad Jafar, Tanveer, Muhammad Adnan and Muhammad Safeer. They are believed to have been involved in motorcycle snatchings, dacoities and street crime.

In their raids conducted in Liaquatabad and Gulshan-e-Maymar, the soldiers arrested three suspects, who were later identified as Abdul Razzaq, Mubin and Abdul Khalique. They were wanted for their alleged involvement in street crime and drug peddling cases.

The Rangers also found weapons, looted items and narcotics on the arrested suspects. The suspects and the items seized from them were later given into the custody of the police for taking further action.