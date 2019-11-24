CITY PULSE: Inside Me

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting a solo art exhibition of works by Sanki King (Abdullah Ahmed Khan) titled ‘Inside Me’ until November 30. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Aalmi Urdu Conference

The Arts Council is hosting the 12th Aalmi Urdu Conference from December 5 to December 8, giving the people of the city an opportunity to be a part of activities and events designed to celebrate our national language. Call 021-99213092 for more information.

Sada-e-Nau

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Sada-e-Nau: Young Directors Festival until December 1 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre, featuring the following plays: Bali the Sacrifice (November 24), Keera (November 28 & 29) and No Question (November 30 & December 1). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

There Is Another Sky

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Brishna Amin’s solo art exhibition titled ‘There Is Another Sky’ until November 30. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

The Forest as a Dream

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Sara Riaz Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Forest as a Dream’ until November 28. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Drawing Room Diamonds

The Sanat Initiative is hosting a 20-person art exhibition titled ‘Drawing Room Diamonds’. The show, which is a curatorial debut by Champa and a project by Emaan Mahmud, is running until November 28. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

62: A Two-Year Celebration

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting an art exhibition of works by a select group of artists titled ‘62: A Two-Year Celebration of ArtKaam’ to celebrate its second successful year of operations at ArtOne62 until November 26. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.

I Love You...

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ until January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.