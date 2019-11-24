CITY PULSE: Inside Me

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting a solo art exhibition of works by Sanki King (Abdullah Ahmed Khan) titled ‘Inside Me’ until November 30. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Aalmi Urdu Conference
The Arts Council is hosting the 12th Aalmi Urdu Conference from December 5 to December 8, giving the people of the city an opportunity to be a part of activities and events designed to celebrate our national language. Call 021-99213092 for more information.
Sada-e-Nau
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Sada-e-Nau: Young Directors Festival until December 1 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre, featuring the following plays: Bali the Sacrifice (November 24), Keera (November 28 & 29) and No Question (November 30 & December 1). Call 021-35693701 for more information.
There Is Another Sky
The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Brishna Amin’s solo art exhibition titled ‘There Is Another Sky’ until November 30. Call 021-35824455 for more information.
The Forest as a Dream
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Sara Riaz Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Forest as a Dream’ until November 28. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Drawing Room Diamonds
The Sanat Initiative is hosting a 20-person art exhibition titled ‘Drawing Room Diamonds’. The show, which is a curatorial debut by Champa and a project by Emaan Mahmud, is running until November 28. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
62: A Two-Year Celebration
The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting an art exhibition of works by a select group of artists titled ‘62: A Two-Year Celebration of ArtKaam’ to celebrate its second successful year of operations at ArtOne62 until November 26. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.
I Love You...
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ until January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting a solo art exhibition of works by Sanki King (Abdullah Ahmed Khan) titled ‘Inside Me’ until November 30. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Aalmi Urdu Conference
The Arts Council is hosting the 12th Aalmi Urdu Conference from December 5 to December 8, giving the people of the city an opportunity to be a part of activities and events designed to celebrate our national language. Call 021-99213092 for more information.
Sada-e-Nau
The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Sada-e-Nau: Young Directors Festival until December 1 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre, featuring the following plays: Bali the Sacrifice (November 24), Keera (November 28 & 29) and No Question (November 30 & December 1). Call 021-35693701 for more information.
There Is Another Sky
The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Brishna Amin’s solo art exhibition titled ‘There Is Another Sky’ until November 30. Call 021-35824455 for more information.
The Forest as a Dream
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Sara Riaz Khan’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Forest as a Dream’ until November 28. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Drawing Room Diamonds
The Sanat Initiative is hosting a 20-person art exhibition titled ‘Drawing Room Diamonds’. The show, which is a curatorial debut by Champa and a project by Emaan Mahmud, is running until November 28. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
62: A Two-Year Celebration
The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting an art exhibition of works by a select group of artists titled ‘62: A Two-Year Celebration of ArtKaam’ to celebrate its second successful year of operations at ArtOne62 until November 26. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.
I Love You...
The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ until January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.