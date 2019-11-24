Painter shot dead in DHA

A painter was shot dead on Khayaban-e-Rahat in Defence Housing Authority Phase VI within the limits of the Gizri police station on Saturday.

Police said the painter was working on the second floor of a commercial building when two men on a motorcycle shot and killed him. Responding to the information, rescue workers shifted the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

The armed men fled the scene after shooting the painter dead. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Iqbal, son of Aleemuddin. According to SHO Muhammad Rizwan, Ambreen Bibi, the owner of the apartment, told police that the man was colouring the second floor of the building when she went to another room to get the key of terrace for him, during which he was shot and killed. Police said that they were investigating the case from different angles.