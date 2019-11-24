Man ‘jumps to death after killing daughter’

A man facing financial problems due to being unemployed apparently committed suicide after killing his minor daughter, and injuring wife and son at their residential apartment in District Central on Saturday.

The apartment was located in Shadman Town Sector 14-B within the jurisdiction of the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police station.

Police said they reached the site upon receiving the information that a man had died on the spot after he fell to the ground from the fourth floor of the KDA Apartments. Rescue workers and a large number of people also gathered at the scene.

The rescuers and police also found the body of the man's daughter bearing torture marks and his wife and son both critically injured inside the flat. The bodies and the injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsies and medical treatment respectively. According to doctors, the deceased girl, and her injured mother and brother had multiple marks of torture in their heads.

The deceased man and girl were identified as 42-year-old Kashif, son of Anwar, and eight-year-old Zainab. The injured were identified as 35-year-old Sofia and 10-year-old Ayan.

Police said the actual motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained and they were investigating the case from different angles.

The apartment's watchman told the media that he was busy in routine work when he heard shouts and found Kashif lying dead on the ground. He added that Kashif was living in the apartment along with his family for eight years. According to a neighbour, the man came to the third floor of the building from his apartment on the fourth floor and asked for a mobile phone from a neighbour from which he phoned one of his relatives and informed them that his family had been locked inside the flat. "Minutes after that we heard that someone fell from the building," the neighbour said.

Shortly after the incident, Kashif's relatives reached the apartment and found him dead. They also found his daughter dead and wife and son injured inside the flat. Witnesses said they also found that a ceiling fan inside the flat was without blades and there was a hammer there with blood stains.

District Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao said police were inquiring into the case but apparently the man first attempted to kill his family members by hitting them with a hammer, fan blade or any other heavy object and then jumped from the building to commit suicide. He, however, added that nothing could be said conclusively until the investigations were complete.

The officer said the woman's statement would be very important in the investigations but the doctors were saying she

was currently not in a state to record her statement.

Quoting initial findings, police said Kashif was associated with a travel agency in the past and currently unemployed. He also used to provide tuition to students but of late his students had also left him, due to which he had been facing severe financial crisis.

The families of Kashif and his wife have also been informed about the incident, police said, adding that they are also looking for Kashif's mobile phone record. According to police, they first want to ascertain whether Kashif had attacked his family members and committed suicide or there was someone else responsible for the deaths.