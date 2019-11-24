Gold prices fall Rs200/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market lowered Rs200/tola on Saturday.
According to the Karachi Saraf Association, gold rates decreased in the local market to Rs85,650/tola. Similarly, price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs172 to Rs73,432.
In the international market, bullion rates witnessed a decline of $9/ounce to $1,462/ounce.
Jewellers claimed gold rates in the local market were still trading Rs1,500 lower, compared with the prices in the Dubai gold market.
