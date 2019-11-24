CS wants availability of edibles ensured at Kissan Market

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz on Saturday directed the district administration in the provincial capital to ensure availability of vegetables and all other food items to the people on the prescribed rates on regular basis.

This he said during a visit to Kissan Market in Peshawar, said a handout. He also reviewed the provision of facilities pertaining to the sale and purchase of fruits and other day-to-day commodities.

Secretary Relief Mohammed Abid Majeed, Secretary Agriculture Mohammed Israr Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Shahab Ali Shah and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He said that artificial price-hike, hoarding and adulteration in food items should be strictly checked and steps taken to provide more facilities to the people. He directed that elements responsible for self-created price-hike should be dealt with an iron hand. The administration should keep check on markets and ensure that consumers are not exploited, he added. Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary visited the Rescue 1122 Station in Peshawar where he reviewed the services and facilities being provided during emergencies. Secretary Relief briefed the chief secretary on this occasion.